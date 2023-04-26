83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Some closures at Lake Mead scheduled during High Flow Experiment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2023 - 2:09 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2023 - 2:31 pm
Water flows from the number one and two jet tubes at the Glen Canyon Dam on Wednesday, March 5, ...
Water flows from the number one and two jet tubes at the Glen Canyon Dam on Wednesday, March 5, 2008 in Page, Ariz. The Department of Interior is experimenting with high flows of water from the dam to help, in part, to rebuild beaches along the Colorado River that runs through the Grand Canyon. (AP Photo/Matt York)
People hang out at Swim Beach, along the Boulder Basin and Boulder Beach area, at Lake Mead Nat ...
People hang out at Swim Beach, along the Boulder Basin and Boulder Beach area, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lake Mead is planning to close a boat launch ramp and adjust other facilities along the shoreline this week as the Bureau of Reclamation conducts a High Flow Experiment at Glen Canyon Dam.

The dam’s high water release is being orchestrated to push sediment in the Colorado River onto beaches and sandbars to help make them more usable for camping.

Pearce Ferry Launch Ramp, located along the Colorado River west of the Grand Canyon, closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m. on April 30 due to the experiment.

National Park Service crews will also continue working on roads, culverts and itches around Pearce Ferry through May, according to a Lake Mead news release.

Crews will also move toilets and dumpsters at Boulder Beach and Swim Beach on Wednesday and Thursday for the experiment, but the area will remain open. Visitors are encouraged to use caution around heavy equipment.

In other park news, a new boat dock has been installed at Hemenway Harbor. Construction in the area is ongoing, but no closures are planned. The Desert Princess cruise has reopened for the season at Hemenway.

A new fishing pier is being installed at PWC Beach. The road closed Monday and will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday.

Echo Bay is also open with one lane on a pipe mat, and grading at South Cove is complete. Callville Bay Marina has installed a portable Mobi-Mat for boat launching that is managed by the marina. The mat is currently recommended for boats smaller than 60 feet.

The fuel dock project at Katherine Landing is almost complete. The project’s ribbon cutting after party will be May 5 with live music, prizes and food and drink specials for the public.

The dirt lot near the Boulder Harbor restrooms will be closed from May 1 through 5 for park service heavy equipment training.

Visitors should also continue to be cautious of wet silt and mud from newly exposed shorelines at the reservoir, the park service said. If you or an animal get trapped in the mud, call Lake Mead’s non-emergency dispatch number with your location at 702-293-8998.

As of Tuesday, the current water elevation at Lake Mead is 1047.15 feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

For more information on Lake Mead visit nps.gov/lake.

MOST READ
1
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
2
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
3
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
4
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
5
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Swamp Cedars area, seen near Ely. (The Associated Press)
Another national monument in works for Nevada?
By / RJ

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen sent a letter to the Biden administration urging it designate Swamp Cedars, located in Spring Valley, as Nevada’s fifth national monument

More stories for you
Plan to add dirt boat ramp at Lake Mead delayed
Plan to add dirt boat ramp at Lake Mead delayed
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Grand Canyon, other nearby parks delay openings due to snow
Grand Canyon, other nearby parks delay openings due to snow
More than $250M in federal funds coming to help keep water in Lake Mead
More than $250M in federal funds coming to help keep water in Lake Mead
Wet winter improves Colorado River forecast; big cuts still coming
Wet winter improves Colorado River forecast; big cuts still coming