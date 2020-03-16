Some Las Vegas grocery stores reducing hours, hiring workers

Several Las Vegas Valley grocery stories are reducing hours in light of the heavy run on consumer goods in recent days.

A sign at the Smith's Food & Drug at Eastern Avenue and Windmill advises of temporary hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Empty store shelves on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Smith's Food & Drug at Eastern Avenue and Windmill. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several grocery stories are reducing hours in light of the heavy run on food, water and cleaning supplies in the Las Vegas Valley.

Smith’s Food & Drug has signs posted in most of its stores saying hours will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Some Smith’s are open 24 hours, but most operate from 6 a.m. until midnight.

The company’s website notes that customers may encounter limited inventory, longer delays of shipment of products and other related supply issues.

Smith’s also announced on Monday that it is hiring workers to help keep shelves stocked. To learn more or to apply for a position, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or go to a local Smith’s grocery store.

Other stores are reducing hours as well.

Trader Joe’s stated on its website, “Beginning Monday, March 16th and until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and our customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.