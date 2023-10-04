Someone could win one of the largest Powerball jackpots ever tonight
The purse will be the sixth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, because no one has won Powerball since July.
One of the richest jackpots in lottery history is being offered Wednesday in the Powerball game.
The 29-year annuity payoff is $1.2 billion with the all-cash option being $551.7 million — all before taxes. Some payoffs differ depending on the state.
The purse will be the sixth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, just behind the $1.337 billion won July 29, 2022, by a single Mega Millions player in Illinois.
A single Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, produced the largest lottery jackpot — $2.04 billion.
No ticket matched the numbers drawn Monday — 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball of 5. The most recent Powerball winner was July 19, 2023.
Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
