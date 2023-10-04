85°F
Local

Someone could win one of the largest Powerball jackpots ever tonight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, will be worth $1.2 billion, or $551.7 million for all cash, both before taxes.
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, will be worth $1.2 billion, or $551.7 million for all cash, both before taxes. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

One of the richest jackpots in lottery history is being offered Wednesday in the Powerball game.

The 29-year annuity payoff is $1.2 billion with the all-cash option being $551.7 million — all before taxes. Some payoffs differ depending on the state.

The purse will be the sixth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, just behind the $1.337 billion won July 29, 2022, by a single Mega Millions player in Illinois.

A single Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, produced the largest lottery jackpot — $2.04 billion.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn Monday — 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball of 5. The most recent Powerball winner was July 19, 2023.

Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

