Southbound I-15 traffic going back to normal after nearly 3-hour closure
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic was fully shut down for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon for a crash on an off ramp at Flamingo Road.
A collision shortly before 4 p.m. forced a complete stop. Traffic was backed up nearly to Charleston Boulevard and moving about 2-8 mph, according to traffic sources.
The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted that the road remained closed as of 6 p.m. Traffic maps showed a ramp restriction still in place about 6:45 p.m. with traffic moving at about 20-30 mph.
Law enforcement agencies did not immediately responded to a request for information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
