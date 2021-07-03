104°F
Southbound I-15 traffic going back to normal after nearly 3-hour closure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2021 - 6:52 pm
Traffic makes an exit from southbound Interstate 15 at the Flamingo Road east offramp about 5:25 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, as workers clean up after a crash on the freeway. (RTC Fast Cam)
All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are blocked because of a traffic accident around 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are blocked because of a traffic accident around 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are blocked because of a traffic accident around 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021. (RTC Fast Cam)

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic was fully shut down for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon for a crash on an off ramp at Flamingo Road.

A collision shortly before 4 p.m. forced a complete stop. Traffic was backed up nearly to Charleston Boulevard and moving about 2-8 mph, according to traffic sources.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted that the road remained closed as of 6 p.m. Traffic maps showed a ramp restriction still in place about 6:45 p.m. with traffic moving at about 20-30 mph.

Law enforcement agencies did not immediately responded to a request for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

