Southeast Las Vegas apartment fire sends 1 to hospital

Clark County firefighters battle an apartment fire early Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Greenbriar Townhouse Way. One person was hospitalized. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

One person was hospitalized after a fire Wednesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Fire Department was called about 1:50 a.m. to the 700 block of Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway, according to Fire Department dispatch records.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said one person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not known.

Holmes said Metro’s helicopter spotted the fire from above.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

