Southern Nevada faces critical blood shortage after drives canceled
A spokeswoman for the nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant said Thursday that there is a one-day supply of blood remaining in the region.
The nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant is urging the Las Vegas community to donate blood in response to a critical shortage.
Stay-at-home recommendations because of the new coronavirus pandemic have led to cancellations of 205 blood drives in Southern Nevada since March, according to the organization. This, coupled with a resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures as stay-at-home restrictions were lifted, has resulted in a 25 percent increase in the need for blood in the past several weeks.
All blood types are critically needed, especially types O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. Also, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies. Because of its short shelf life — only five days — the supply of platelets must be continually replenished.
Vitalant said its centers continue to deploy strict precautionary measures to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff, including:
— Taking donors’ temperatures upon check-in. Staff members self-monitor their temperatures.
— Requiring face masks or cloth-based face coverings for both donors and staff.
— Disinfecting donor-touched and other high-touch areas often and after every donation.
— Ensuring social distancing to keep donors and staff safe.
Vitalant urges donors to give blood as soon as possible by going online to vitalant.org or calling 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
