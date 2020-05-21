Southern Nevada faces critical blood shortage after drives canceled

A spokeswoman for the nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant said Thursday that there is a one-day supply of blood remaining in the region.

Phlebotomist Eva Clappa, left, takes a blood donation from Susan Edwards during a blood drive sponsored by Community Ambulance and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant is urging the Las Vegas community to donate blood in response to a critical shortage.

Stay-at-home recommendations because of the new coronavirus pandemic have led to cancellations of 205 blood drives in Southern Nevada since March, according to the organization. This, coupled with a resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures as stay-at-home restrictions were lifted, has resulted in a 25 percent increase in the need for blood in the past several weeks.

All blood types are critically needed, especially types O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. Also, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies. Because of its short shelf life — only five days — the supply of platelets must be continually replenished.

Vitalant said its centers continue to deploy strict precautionary measures to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff, including:

— Taking donors’ temperatures upon check-in. Staff members self-monitor their temperatures.

— Requiring face masks or cloth-based face coverings for both donors and staff.

— Disinfecting donor-touched and other high-touch areas often and after every donation.

— Ensuring social distancing to keep donors and staff safe.

Vitalant urges donors to give blood as soon as possible by going online to vitalant.org or calling 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).

