Southern Nevada sees 95 new cases of coronavirus

No new deaths were reported Sunday, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District. There are now 3,665 coronavirus cases and 174 deaths in Nevada.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Clark County had recorded 95 new cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday morning.

No new deaths were reported, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District. There are now 3,665 cases and 174 deaths in Nevada.

The state reported 61 new cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. There were no new deaths reported as of Sunday morning. Different reporting cycles can show differences in state and county data.

There have been 46,965 tests performed on 38,184 people in the state, the Department of Health and Human Services’ website shows.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.