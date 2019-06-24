2 pedestrians hit by vehicle injured in southwest Las Vegas

Two pedestrians suffered moderate injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in southwest Las Vegas early Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at South Tenaya Way and West Robindale Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen. The victims, who are expected to survive, were taken to a local hospital.

The crash did not cause any major traffic issues in the area, Larsen said.

No other details were immediately available.

