2 pedestrians hit by vehicle injured in southwest Las Vegas
Two pedestrians suffered moderate injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in southwest Las Vegas early Monday.
Two pedestrians suffered moderate injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in southwest Las Vegas early Monday.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at South Tenaya Way and West Robindale Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen. The victims, who are expected to survive, were taken to a local hospital.
The crash did not cause any major traffic issues in the area, Larsen said.
No other details were immediately available.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.