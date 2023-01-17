50°F
Southwest

43 dogs seized, woman arrested in Arizona animal hoarding probe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2023 - 7:21 pm
 
Betty Lynne Fuchsel (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)
Betty Lynne Fuchsel (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)
Some of the 43 dogs that were seized as part of an investigation into animal hoarding in Dolan ...
Some of the 43 dogs that were seized as part of an investigation into animal hoarding in Dolan Springs, Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
One of the two homes in Dolan Springs, Arizona, from which 43 dogs in various stages of neglect ...
One of the two homes in Dolan Springs, Arizona, from which 43 dogs in various stages of neglect were seized, according to authorities. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A 77-year-old woman was arrested after 43 dogs were seized from two homes with floors covered in feces, urine and trash, authorities in Arizona said.

Two homes in Dolan Springs that were being used by Betty Lynne Fuchsel generated complaints of animal hoarding. Search warrants were executed at the two properties, according to a Facebook post by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several dogs were found to be locked up inside the residence and in vehicles on the property, with no access to food or water,” the Facebook post said.

Over the years, the sheriff’s office said, Fuchsel has received several citations about the alleged animal hoarding and failing to comply or appear in court.

“The dogs were found to be emaciated and in various stages of neglect,” the Facebook post stated.

Some of the dogs required immediate veterinary care. The other animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Fuchsel was arrested Jan. 11 and faces 43 counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

Dolan Springs, Arizona, is about halfway between Boulder City and Kingman, Arizona.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson on Twitter.

