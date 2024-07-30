After 2K affected, power restored in southwest valley

What’s that massive building going up near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas?

Nearly 2,000 people were without power in the southwest valley Tuesday afternoon before it was restored inthe early evening.

NV Energy reported an outage near the intersection of Pebble Road and Durango Drive around 4 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m., the number of people impacted by the outage dropped to around 800 people, according to NV Energy. Almost all customers were restored before 7 p.m.

This cause of the outage is under investigation.