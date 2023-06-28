Amtrak train with 200 passengers strikes truck in California

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California.

An Oxnard Fire Department firefighter checks out passengers after their Amtrak train derailed in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

A firefighter examines part of a train track after an Amtrak train derailed in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Amtrak employee Mary Miskina looks on after an Amtrak train derailed in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Emergency personnel respond to the scene after an Amtrak passenger train derailed after striking a vehicle on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Moorpark, Calif. Three of the trains seven cars carrying 190 passengers went off the tracks following the collision said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. (KABC-7 via AP)

A destroyed truck lies in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California but there were no major injuries, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Brian McGrath. Eight people were taken to hospitals — seven with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries, the fire department said on Twitter.

Parts of the demolished truck remained on the tracks after the crash, while other parts lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver, who was among those taken to hospitals, apparently got out of the vehicle before the crash, McGrath said.

Most passengers were able to get off the train cars on their own or with the aid of first responders, McGrath said.

The train was headed to Los Angeles from Seattle when “it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks” at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

“There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries,” the statement said. “Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation.”

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.