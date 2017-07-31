ad-fullscreen
Assault suspect barricaded in vacant Las Vegas house

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 2:27 pm
 

Police were working a barricade situation Monday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in which a man was holed up inside a vacant residence after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Patrol officers were trying to make contact with the man in the residence near Blue Diamond Road and Inspiration Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The situation resulted from an incident earlier in the day in which a man struck a woman with what appeared to be a metal bar, Metro said. The man ran from that scene to the vacant home.

It didn’t appear the woman was transported to a hospital, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

