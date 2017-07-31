Assault suspect barricaded in vacant Las Vegas house

Police were working a barricade situation Monday afternoon in the southwest valley in which a man was hold up inside a vacant residence after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Police were working a barricade situation Monday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas Valley in which a man was holed up inside a vacant residence after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Patrol officers were trying to make contact with the man in the residence near Blue Diamond Road and Inspiration Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The situation resulted from an incident earlier in the day in which a man struck a woman with what appeared to be a metal bar, Metro said. The man ran from that scene to the vacant home.

It didn’t appear the woman was transported to a hospital, Meltzer said.

