At least 11 injured when school bus, SUV collide in southwest Las Vegas Valley

At least 11 people were injured Thursday morning when an SUV and a school bus collided in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police responded about 8:40 a.m. to reports of a crash involving a Clark County School District bus near South Fort Apache and West Post roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Meltzer said a woman and infant inside the SUV were transported to University Medical Center. The woman reportedly had “fairly serious” injuries and the infant’s condition was unknown.

A CCSD spokesman said the school bus was going to Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School with 37 students on board. Eight students as well as the driver of the bus were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Parents have been notified, and any students who were not picked up at the scene will be taken to the middle school for a medical exam.

