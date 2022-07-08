Campers, boaters warned of sudden water level changes near Glen Canyon

The Bureau of Reclamation recommended visitors should avoid camping in areas where a sudden river rise could occur.

Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River begin directly below the Glen Canyon Dam near Page, Arizona. (Deborah Wall)

The Bureau of Reclamation warned the public Friday to be cautious when on or along the Colorado River through Glen and Grand canyons due to rapid changes to the river’s flow.

Unscheduled fluctuations in water releases that cause sudden river rises may occur without notice, according to the bureau. These rises are due to summer energy demands and the Glen Canyon Dam’s powerplant operations.

The bureau recommended visitors avoid camping in areas where a sudden river rise could occur, and to secure vessels.

Increased water releases to meet the demand for power, especially in the event of weather-related emergencies, typically last one or two hours, but could last longer. These releases do not interfere with the 2022 Drought Response Operations that are working to support Lake Powell’s water elevation.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area also implemented new requirements for personal flotation devices (PFDs) for visitors because of how quick changes in river speed can occur on the Glen Canyon Reach, the area between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry, Arizona, on the Colorado River.

“The stretch of the Colorado River is popular for paddlecraft users (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards) and conditions can change quickly from flat, calm water to a strong river current with rapids,” the bureau stated in a Facebook post.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.