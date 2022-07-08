106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Southwest

Campers, boaters warned of sudden water level changes near Glen Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2022 - 2:05 pm
Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River begin directly below the Glen Canyon Dam near ...
Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River begin directly below the Glen Canyon Dam near Page, Arizona. (Deborah Wall)

The Bureau of Reclamation warned the public Friday to be cautious when on or along the Colorado River through Glen and Grand canyons due to rapid changes to the river’s flow.

Unscheduled fluctuations in water releases that cause sudden river rises may occur without notice, according to the bureau. These rises are due to summer energy demands and the Glen Canyon Dam’s powerplant operations.

The bureau recommended visitors avoid camping in areas where a sudden river rise could occur, and to secure vessels.

Increased water releases to meet the demand for power, especially in the event of weather-related emergencies, typically last one or two hours, but could last longer. These releases do not interfere with the 2022 Drought Response Operations that are working to support Lake Powell’s water elevation.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area also implemented new requirements for personal flotation devices (PFDs) for visitors because of how quick changes in river speed can occur on the Glen Canyon Reach, the area between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry, Arizona, on the Colorado River.

“The stretch of the Colorado River is popular for paddlecraft users (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards) and conditions can change quickly from flat, calm water to a strong river current with rapids,” the bureau stated in a Facebook post.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
2
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
3
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
4
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
5
With over 1M online followers, this influencer is now making his mark on casino floors
With over 1M online followers, this influencer is now making his mark on casino floors
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST