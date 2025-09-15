95°F
Chabad Southwest Las Vegas breaks ground on Jewish community center

Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, speaks alongside Rabbi Levi Wilhelm during the groundbreaking event f ...
Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, speaks alongside Rabbi Levi Wilhelm during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People gather for the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, ...
People gather for the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A sign for the planned Chabad Southwest center is seen during the groundbreaking event on Sunda ...
A sign for the planned Chabad Southwest center is seen during the groundbreaking event on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm speaks during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Su ...
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm speaks during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chayala Wilhelm of the Chabad Southwest center speaks during the groundbreaking event on Sunday ...
Chayala Wilhelm of the Chabad Southwest center speaks during the groundbreaking event on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chabad Southwest representatives and supporters shovel dirt during the groundbreaking event for ...
Chabad Southwest representatives and supporters shovel dirt during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm blows the shofar during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest ce ...
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm blows the shofar during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm speaks during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Su ...
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm speaks during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Children look on during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sep ...
Children look on during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, right, speaks alongside Clark County Commissioner Justi ...
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, right, speaks alongside Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, center, and Rabbi Levi Wilhelm during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, right, speaks alongside Rabbi Levi Wilhelm, center, and ...
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, right, speaks alongside Rabbi Levi Wilhelm, center, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hard hats are seen at the start of the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on ...
Hard hats are seen at the start of the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm, from left, Clark County commissioners Justin Jones and Michael Naft, and Ra ...
Rabbi Levi Wilhelm, from left, Clark County commissioners Justin Jones and Michael Naft, and Rabbi Shea Harlig pose for photos during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee speaks during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on S ...
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee speaks during the groundbreaking event for the Chabad Southwest center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2025 - 5:25 pm
 

Chabad Southwest Las Vegas on Sunday morning celebrated the groundbreaking of its future campus where it will be “building the future of Jewish life” in the area.

The development is located in the shopping center that houses its current facility near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Russell Road.

“As our community grows we need a home of our own — a space where we can continue to thrive and grow,” the organization said. “Our current location is bursting at the seams. The time for exponential growth is now.”

The facility, which is projected to cost $4 million, will include a Shul, a Mikvah, a library, a kosher kitchen, classrooms and a playground.

“The plans have been drawn up!,” Rabbi Levi Wilhelm and Chayala Wilhelm wrote on the congregation’s website. “There is an excitement in the air as we can sense our future becoming a reality.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

