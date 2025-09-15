Chabad Southwest Las Vegas breaks ground on Jewish community center
Chabad Southwest Las Vegas will include a Shul, a Mikvah, a library, a kosher kitchen, classrooms and a playground.
Chabad Southwest Las Vegas on Sunday morning celebrated the groundbreaking of its future campus where it will be “building the future of Jewish life” in the area.
The development is located in the shopping center that houses its current facility near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Russell Road.
“As our community grows we need a home of our own — a space where we can continue to thrive and grow,” the organization said. “Our current location is bursting at the seams. The time for exponential growth is now.”
The facility, which is projected to cost $4 million, will include a Shul, a Mikvah, a library, a kosher kitchen, classrooms and a playground.
“The plans have been drawn up!,” Rabbi Levi Wilhelm and Chayala Wilhelm wrote on the congregation’s website. “There is an excitement in the air as we can sense our future becoming a reality.”
