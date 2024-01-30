58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Southwest

Child suffers life-threatening injuries in southwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 9:03 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicycle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. near Cactus Avenue and Cliff Lake Street, west of South Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Riback. The child was taken to University Medical Center.

Riback said there were multiple lane closures in the area.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
2
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
3
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
4
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
5
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian struck and killed in Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian struck and killed in Las Vegas crash
Coroner releases cause of death for teen found at Las Vegas middle school
Coroner releases cause of death for teen found at Las Vegas middle school
‘He’d give you the shoes off his feet’: Stories of those who died in 2023
‘He’d give you the shoes off his feet’: Stories of those who died in 2023
Downtown Las Vegas ready for 42nd annual MLK Day Parade
Downtown Las Vegas ready for 42nd annual MLK Day Parade
‘Never too old to dance’: MLK parade highlights togetherness — PHOTOS
‘Never too old to dance’: MLK parade highlights togetherness — PHOTOS
‘CCSD lied’: ACLU criticizes district for lack of transparency in Durango High incident
‘CCSD lied’: ACLU criticizes district for lack of transparency in Durango High incident