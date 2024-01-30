Child suffers life-threatening injuries in southwest Las Vegas crash

A vehicle struck a bicycle around 7:45 a.m. near Cactus Avenue and Cliff Lake Street.

A child suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicycle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. near Cactus Avenue and Cliff Lake Street, west of South Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Riback. The child was taken to University Medical Center.

Riback said there were multiple lane closures in the area.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

