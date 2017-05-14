ad-fullscreen
Clark County coroner identifies woman killed in rollover

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2017 - 11:40 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identifed a woman who died Saturday in a southwest valley rollver crash.

She was 60-year-old Maria Graf. Her city of residence is unknown.

Graf was riding as a passenger in a Cadillac SUV alongside state Route 159. The driver of the Cadillac attempted to cross over to a Chevron gas station and pulled out in front of a Ford pickup truck traveling south on state Route 160.

The vehicles crashed and both overturned. Two of four passengers of the pickup truck went to University Medical Center for minor injuries. The driver of the Cadillac suffered from minor injuries.

Graf died at University Medical Center. Her death is the 27th traffic-related fatality in Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

