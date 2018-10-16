Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed last week in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died Friday afternoon in a crash with a vehicle that was changing lanes.
Earnest Frederick Symes, 52, was on a 2008 Harley-Davidson heading west on Blue Diamond Road near South Decatur Boulevard just before 4:35 p.m. when a 2014 Lexus IS350 driven by a 35-year-old man changed lanes and struck the bike, Las Vegas police said.
The impact threw Symes off the bike and into the path of a 2001 GMC Yukon also heading west on Blue Diamond, which struck him, police said. He died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.
The Lexus and GMC drivers remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, according to police. They were not injured in the crash.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.