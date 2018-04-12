Coroner rules infant’s death in southwest Las Vegas ‘natural’

Michael Taulanga’s mother called police on Sept. 7 after she discovered the boy was not breathing.

A 10-month-old boy found dead inside his southwest valley home last year died from natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Michael Taulanga’s mother called police on Sept. 7 after she discovered the boy was not breathing. Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives investigated the boy’s death, which is standard protocol when a child dies, police said.

Taulanga died from parainfluenza pneumonia, a respiratory virus. The coroner ruled his death was natural.

