Coroner’s office IDs Las Vegas woman killed in motorcycle crash

A Las Vegas woman who died Sunday after crashing her motorcycle in the southwest valley has been identified.

Police investigate a fatal motorcycle accident near the intersection of Tenaya Way and Robindale Road in the southwest valley, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Christine Moore, 37, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled her death an accident.

Las Vegas police have said that Moore was thrown off a Kawasaki motorcycle and into a tree after hitting a curb on southbound Tenaya Way, south of Ayers Rock Drive, between Warm Springs and Robindale roads.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 4:20 p.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office said.

