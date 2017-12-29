Cuban restaurant El Varaderito mixes influences of homeland

El Varaderito on South Decatur Boulevard opened in June. The restaurant is named after Varadero, Cuba, a beach resort town east of Havana known for its 13 miles of white-sand beaches.

Grilled chicken with fried sweet plantains and black beans and rice ($8.00) (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

Grilled fish with fried plantains and black beans and rice ($8.50) (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

El Varaderito, a new Cuban restaurant in the southwest valley, opened in June. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

El Varaderito, a new Cuban restaurant in the southwest valley, opened in June. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

A Cuban restaurant has opened in the southwest valley with a menu that reflects the country’s Spanish, African, Caribbean and native Taino influences.

El Varaderito on South Decatur Boulevard opened in June. The restaurant is named after Varadero, Cuba, a beach resort town east of Havana known for its 13 miles of white-sand beaches.

The menu includes Cuban pizzas ($6.50-$8.50) with toppings of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, tuna and bacon. There are also spaghetti dishes with toppings that include shrimp, sausage and ham ($6-$7.50).

Main dishes include fried chicken, grilled or breaded chicken, roast pork, grilled and fried fish fillets, calamari, and shredded beef ($8.50-$9.50).

Each dish comes with two sides, such as french fries, fried plantains, white rice, plantain chips and black beans and rice ($1.50-$3.50).

Small dishes include tamales ($2.50), croquettes ($0.60), stuffed potato ($2) and fried yuca ($5).

The sandwich menu includes a traditional ham-and-cheese Cuban ($8.50), shredded beef ($8.50) and pork ($6.50).

A dessert case near the front counter houses handmade sweets, including flan, eclairs, senorita (custard-filled pastry) and tartlets ($0.90-$2.50).

The restaurant also makes large cakes (including flan, cappuccino cake and bonbon cake) for $12-$30.

Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@viewnews.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.

El Varaderito Where: 342 S. Decatur Blvd. Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-10p.m. Sundays Phone: 702-834-5489 Facebook: bit.ly/2zytwTp

342 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89107