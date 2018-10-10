Southwest

Ex-Clark County firefighter seeks cause of mystery disease

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2018 - 2:07 pm
 

Whether dangling off buildings on the Strip or performing swift-water rescues, former Clark County Fire Capt. Dennis Snider had a passion for rescuing people.

“He physically was a stud, led by example (and) treated everybody he was around well,” Fire Capt. Sal Solis said of his friend.

A neuromuscular disease forced Snider into early retirement more than 10 years ago, and the cause of the illness remains a mystery. Snider originally was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition that progressively inhibits muscle movement, but doctors recently told him his ailment could be Lou Gehrig’s disease or genetically unique.

In an effort to help pay for the expensive blood tests needed to properly diagnose Snider’s disease, former and current firefighters raised more than $10,000 at a golf tournament and restaurant fundraiser at Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course and Rhythm Kitchen.

Snider’s wife of 27 years, Julie, acknowledged that it has been difficult seeing her husband suffer.

“He has a good head on his shoulders; I don’t know how many people would quite be able to go on as long with what he has,” she said.

Snider joined the department in 1981 and was one of the founding members of Nevada Task Force One in 1991.

In 1999 he helped found the county’s Heavy Rescue program, which specializes in rescuing people at high altitudes, underneath collapsed structures and in other high-risk situations.

Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck said one of Snider’s most memorable feats was rescuing three window washers who’d become stuck on the side of The Venetian in the late 1990s.

“He saved a lot of lives,” Steinbeck said.

Snider mostly operated out numerous stations in the Southwest region of the valley before starting the later half of his career at Clark County Fire Station 76 in Laughlin in 1996; he commuted from his cabin near Kingman, Arizona, where he and his wife still live. Laughlin is about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas and about 35 miles west of Kingman.

His father Butch Snider originally joined the fire department in 1958, where he rose to the rank of battalion chief.

He teamed up with fellow fighterfighter Jim Grigsby to form the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Southern Nevada Fill the Boot campaign in the 1960s — an offshoot of the national campaign formed in 1954 in which firefighters raise money for the organization by collecting money in their boots, according to MDA Nevada Executive Director Anne Brown.

Ironically, Snider and Grigsby were diagnosed with and died from neuromuscular diseases years later.

Dennis Snider also said that his grandmother also suffered from a neuromuscular disease that could be intrinsic to their genetic history.

“It could be something that’s just unique to my family,” Snider said.

By 2014, the disease had forced Snider to use a wheelchair, as he lost motor function in his arms and legs.

“It just gets harder all the time now; it’s getting to where I can’t even brush my teeth anymore,” he said.

Doctors told him he had about 20 years left to live after his first diagnosis. Snider said he has remained active to the best of his ability.

He still travels and goes deer hunting, with the assistance of friends and family members.

Snider hopes that one day there will be a cure for whatever he has.

“I loved being a fireman and saving people, just loved it,” he said of his career. Now, he added, “I’m trying to hang in there.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Southwest
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Southwest Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like