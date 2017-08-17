Fire crews fighting large fire in southwest Las Vegas

Firefighters are working a large fire affecting multiple trailers in the southwest valley, the Clark County Fire Department said in a release.

A large fire is seen in the southwest valley. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Fire Department received reports of a fire at 6475 W. Gary Ave., near Blue Diamond Road and South Jones Boulevard.

Most of the fire is out, the department said. The cause is still under investigation.

There are no reported injuries, and damages have not been estimated, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.024945,-115.2632059