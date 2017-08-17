ad-fullscreen
Southwest

Fire crews fighting large fire in southwest Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 6:17 pm
 

Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire affecting multiple trailers in the southwest valley, the Clark County Fire Department said in a release.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Fire Department received reports of a fire at 6475 W. Gary Ave., near Blue Diamond Road and South Jones Boulevard.

Most of the fire is out, the department said. The cause is still under investigation.

There are no reported injuries, and damages have not been estimated, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

