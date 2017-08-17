Fire crews respond to large fire in southwest Las Vegas

Firefighters battled a large fire affecting multiple trailers in the southwest valley, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.

A large fire is seen in the southwest valley. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Fire Department received reports of a fire at 6475 W. Gary Ave., near Blue Diamond Road and South Jones Boulevard.

Most of the fire was out about 6 p.m., the department said. The cause is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries, and damages had not been estimated, the department said.

