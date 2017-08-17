ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Southwest

Fire crews respond to large fire in southwest Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 6:17 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2017 - 10:37 pm

Firefighters battled a large fire affecting multiple trailers in the southwest valley, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Fire Department received reports of a fire at 6475 W. Gary Ave., near Blue Diamond Road and South Jones Boulevard.

Most of the fire was out about 6 p.m., the department said. The cause is still under investigation.

There were no reported injuries, and damages had not been estimated, the department said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Southwest Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like