Grand Canyon West resort reviewing safety protocols after Skywalk death

After a man died after falling off the Grand Canyon West resort’s Skywalk earlier this month, the resort says it will continue to review its safety measures.

The Skywalk at Grand Canyon West (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Grand Canyon West resort is reviewing its safety policies after a guest died earlier this month after falling from the resort’s glass bridge overlooking the Grand Canyon.

A 33-year-old unidentified man died after falling from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk bridge on June 5.

The death was ruled a suicide by the Hualapai Nation Police Department, according to Lea Cooper, marking director of Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.

Cooper said in a statement that the resort and the Skywalk have ground monitoring and video surveillance in place, but the resort is “constantly reviewing policies and procedures” to ensure guest safety.

“The safety of our guest is of utmost importance,” she said in an email.

The Skywalk bridge extends 70 feet over the rim of the Grand Canyon and is strong enough to hold 70 fully-loaded 747 passenger jets, according to the resort’s website.

The bridge also provides a view 4,000 feet down to the canyon floor, the resort’s website said, but Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has not said how far down the man fell into the canyon when he was recovered.

The identity of the man who fell has not yet been released.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

