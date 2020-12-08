Injury crash snarls traffic in southwest Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a crash with injury involving a flipped pickup in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday.

A white pickup was flipped in a collision at South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Law enforcement officers investigate an injury crash at South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (RTC Fast camera)

The Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Durango Drive and Interstate 215 about 5:15 a.m.

A white pickup was observed upside down in the middle of Durango next to a vehicle with front-end damage. The cab of the upside down truck was crushed, but there was no word from authorities on the condition of the driver or the cause of the crash.

Traffic was restricted to one lane on Durango as authorities investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.