44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Southwest

Injury crash snarls traffic in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 6:10 am
 
A white pickup was flipped in a collision at South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday ...
A white pickup was flipped in a collision at South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Law enforcement officers investigate an injury crash at South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway ...
Law enforcement officers investigate an injury crash at South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (RTC Fast camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating an injury crash involving a flipped pickup in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Durango Drive and Interstate 215 about 5:15 a.m.

A white pickup was observed upside down in the middle of Durango next to a vehicle with front-end damage. The cab of the upside down truck was crushed, but there was no word from authorities on the condition of the driver or the cause of the crash.

Traffic was restricted to one lane on Durango as authorities investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
2
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
3
Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal
Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal
4
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
5
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST