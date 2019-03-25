Juvenile hit by car, killed in southwest Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A juvenile died Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Just before 3:40 p.m., two juveniles were struck near South Fort Apache Road and West Maule Avenue, near Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. One of the juveniles, whose ages were not immediately known, was taken to nearby Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

The juvenile in the hospital “succumbed to their injuries,” Hadfield said in an email just before 4:30 p.m.

There are road closures in the area, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.062734, -115.297952