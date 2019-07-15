Las Vegas man dies of complications from June car crash

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 81-year-old man died Saturday after spending about two weeks in and out of the hospital following a June 12 crash in Mountain’s Edge, a community in the far southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Complications of the multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash killed Enzo Di Filippo, who at the time of his death was being treated at Infinity Hospice Care, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled accidental.

Following the crash at South El Capitan Way and Bugle Run Avenue, Di Filippo was treated at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. From there, Las Vegas police have said, he was transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, treated and released to a rehabilitation center.

It was unclear how long Di Filippo remained at the rehab center, but police said he was eventually sent home “after showing improvement.” But by June 30, the Las Vegas resident landed back in the hospital and was in and out of facilities until his death.

It was the 60th traffic death investigated this year by Las Vegas police.

Investigators have said the crash happened just after 9:15 a.m. , when Di Filippo was turning left from Bugle Run onto El Capitan in his 2004 Toyota Rav4. He entered the path of a 2014 Nissan Sentra that police said had the right of way, which struck the front passenger side of the Toyota.

At the time, police had characterized the crash as a “moderate collision.” Di Filippo and his wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

His wife and the Nissan driver, a 47-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, although the Nissan driver declined to go to the hospital.

