Southwest

Las Vegas police at barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2017 - 9:25 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas that started about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police described it as a domestic incident with a male who injured himself. A woman and a child are still in the home on Tom Noon Avenue, near Blue Diamond Highway and South Durango Avenue.

No injuries to the woman and child have been reported, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Police are still trying to establish communication with the individuals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

