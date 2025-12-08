Man, 59, dies after hit-and-run in southwest valley

A 59-year-old man is dead after being struck by a truck Sunday morning on Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.

A 59-year-old man is dead after being struck by a truck Sunday morning on Flamingo Road near Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Surveillance video and other evidence at the scene indicate the man, who was on foot, crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk at 5:36 a.m. and entered the path of a 2000 Ford F-150 heading west on Flamingo Road, projecting the pedestrian onto the road, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Jacob Huber, 24, did not remain on scene after the crash, though police located him and the truck, Metro said. Huber was arrested for hit-and-run related charges, according to the release.

The man’s death marks the 153rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3595. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at -702-385-5555 or www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

