Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Powell

The 36-year-old man’s body was found Friday morning after park officials received a call about a possible cliff diving death.

Boats move along Lake Powell along the Upper Colorado River Basin, June 9, 2021, in Wahweap, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

A man died in Lake Powell after jumping off a 50-foot cliff Thursday, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The man, 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati, was found dead Friday morning after the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used sonar to find his body in approximately 30 feet of water.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s communications center recieved a call about a possible cliff jumping death Thursday morning.

Ehrnschwender’s death is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, the park service said.

The park service also advised visitors not to jump or dive off rock cliffs or ledges that are 15 feet or more above the water.