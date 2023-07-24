108°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Southwest

Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Powell

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 3:53 pm
 
Boats move along Lake Powell along the Upper Colorado River Basin, June 9, 2021, in Wahweap, Ar ...
Boats move along Lake Powell along the Upper Colorado River Basin, June 9, 2021, in Wahweap, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

A man died in Lake Powell after jumping off a 50-foot cliff Thursday, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The man, 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender from Cincinnati, was found dead Friday morning after the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used sonar to find his body in approximately 30 feet of water.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s communications center recieved a call about a possible cliff jumping death Thursday morning.

Ehrnschwender’s death is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, the park service said.

The park service also advised visitors not to jump or dive off rock cliffs or ledges that are 15 feet or more above the water.

MOST READ
1
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
3
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
4
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
5
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

More stories
California man found dead from heat-related illness in Death Valley
California man found dead from heat-related illness in Death Valley
Man dies at Death Valley trailhead hours after LA Times interview
Man dies at Death Valley trailhead hours after LA Times interview
2 children die after being pulled from water
2 children die after being pulled from water
Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave
Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave
5 burros killed in Death Valley National Park
5 burros killed in Death Valley National Park
Bicyclist dies month after east valley crash
Bicyclist dies month after east valley crash