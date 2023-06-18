Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk

This Thursday, March 28, 2019 photo, provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, shows the area where a tourist slipped and fell at the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation in northwestern Arizona. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A 33-year-old man died after going over the edge of the Grand Canyon West Sky Walk last week.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded around 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5, to a call about the man who fell into the canyon.

Two Mohave County rope specialists responded and determined the man was dead on scene. The man was extracted to the county’s command post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation, the office said in a Facebook post.

An investigation is ongoing.

