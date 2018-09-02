Man dies day after rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

A 27-year-old man died Saturday from life-threatening injuries he suffered a day earlier in a rollover crash in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

A man injured Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in a rollover crash on Russel Road in southwest Las Vegas died Saturday, Sept. 1, at University Medical Center. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Kaleimamhu’s death was the 91st traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year. He died at University Medical Center, where he was admitted Friday morning after he was ejected from his 1998 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, which rolled over on the 9500 block of Russell Road.

Police determined that the Las Vegas man was “traveling at a high rate of speed” just before 5 a.m. while arguing with somebody he knew in a 2014 Toyota Tacoma. Keleimamhu made a sudden lane change, which caused the vehicle to skid, rotate and flip, police have said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Tacoma driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Detectives said her vehicle did not touch the Chevrolet.

Police on Friday were still working to determine whether Kaleimamhu and the Tacoma driver were impaired.

9500 block of Russell Road, las vegas, nv