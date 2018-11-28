Missing woman, 19, last seen in southwest Las Vegas

Fatou Fall was last seen Nov. 18 in the area of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Fatou Fall (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman last seen in the southwest valley more than a week ago.

Fatou Fall was last seen Nov. 18 in the area of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon. Fall has “mental health problems” and learning disabilities that may prevent her from communicating with others or caring for herself, police said.

Fall is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds and has black hair and eyes. Pictures from Las Vegas police show Fall wearing a white headscarf.

Police asked hospitals to check their registries for Fall and contact police if she’s found.

Anyone with information about Fall’s whereabouts can contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111, or Metro’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

