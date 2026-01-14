Motorcyclist, 23, dies in southwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash with another vehicle in the southwest valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A motorcyclist died following a crash with another vehicle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened at 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive, police said. The motorcyclist, 23, of Las Vegas, was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 300.

In a statement, police said “a 2025 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound on Russell, approaching the intersection of Buffalo in the left turn lane. The Kawasaki was traveling eastbound on Russell, approaching the intersection of Buffalo. The driver of the Toyota began a left turn on a flashing yellow arrow, failing to yield to the Kawasaki, which had the green light. The Toyota entered the Kawasaki’s path of travel, and a collision occurred when the front of the Kawasaki contacted the right rear side of the Toyota. The rider was ejected eastbound onto the roadway. The rider and the Kawasaki then struck a 2022 Jeep Compass that was traveling slowly on westbound Russell, east of the intersection, in the left-turn lane.”

The rider of the Kawasaki was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Toyota and the Jeep showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2026.

