Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

(RTC Fast Cameras)

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The agency reported the crash in a tweet about 9:20 a.m. It occurred on South Durango Drive, over the 215 Beltway.

“Motorcycle vs. Car, rider is confirmed deceased,” the Highway Patrol said in the tweet. “Avoid the area, expect delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

