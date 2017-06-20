Owner aims to take ‘dive’ out of bar on Rainbow Boulevard

The Tavern's new sign glows above its location on S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Charleston Boulevard. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

The Tavern's Chicken Caesar Wrap with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano and caesar dressing with a side of seasoned French fries. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

While the interior is still under construction, The Tavern still has plenty of entertainment options including gambling, billiards, darts and plenty of television screens. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

The Tavern offers a slew of both domestic and craft brews on draft. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

The Tavern's spicy Asian pork street tacos come in sets of three ($8). (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

When Dan Reynolds bought his bar, The Tavern, late last year, it needed a lot of work.

Previously known as Crowbar, the taproom at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard had a reputation as a dive. Reynolds, a house flipper by trade, wanted to change that.

“I’ve always wanted a bar … I really wanted something that would sink more roots (into the area),” he said. Reynolds, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, wanted something his whole family could be involved in.

Right now, they are. Reynolds’ son, Nick, is head chef. His wife, Sarah, is responsible for interior renovations; daughter-in-law Marissa handles social media and marketing; and sister-in-law Chanel Stewart is the bar manager.

Reynolds replaced most of the kitchen equipment and the taps. Planned renovations include new granite counter tops, ceiling tiles and flooring, and a performance area.

Nick Reynolds created the menu from scratch.

“That was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be,” he said. He started out with basic bar food, such as burgers, wraps and fries, and expanded from there.

Popular items, Nick Reynolds said, include the spicy Asian pork street tacos ($8 for three), and chili lime wings ($9 for eight) and pulled pork sliders ($8 for three).

The Tavern is open 24 hours a day, so plans include adding breakfast and a few daily specials. Until then, the family will keep serving up half-pound burgers and sandwiches all day and night.

The Tavern Where: 1113 S. Rainbow Blvd. Hours: 24 hours a day Contact: thetavernlasvegas.com or 702-804-1113 Social media: Facebook or Instagram

1113 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146