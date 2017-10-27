Police investigating injury crash in southwest Las Vegas

A portion of Rainbow Boulevard is shut down Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas while police investigate a critical injury crash.
The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. near Rainbow and Dewey Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.
A car and a pickup collided, Kisfalvi said, sending one driver to the hospital in critical condition. The northbound lanes of Rainbow are closed in at the intersection.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey, Las Vegas, nv