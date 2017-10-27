Police investigating injury crash in southwest Las Vegas

A portion of Rainbow Boulevard is shut down Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas while police investigate a critical injury crash.

Las Vegas police investigate a critical-injury crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A car involved in a critical-injury crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, southwest in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a critical-injury crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in southwest Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A portion of Rainbow Boulevard is shut down Friday morning in southwest Las Vegas while police investigate a critical injury crash.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. near Rainbow and Dewey Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

A car and a pickup collided, Kisfalvi said, sending one driver to the hospital in critical condition. The northbound lanes of Rainbow are closed in at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey, Las Vegas, nv