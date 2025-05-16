‘Reckless’ driving leads to fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

A woman died after a “violent” crash in a residential area in the southwest valley.

A woman died Thursday night after a “violent” crash in a residential area in the southwest valley.

The unidentified woman, 40, of Las Vegas, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima when the crash happened at 8:03 p.m. on West Gomer Road at South Cimarron Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

In a statement, police said the Altima “was traveling eastbound on Gomer in the right travel lane approaching Cimarron at reckless speeds. A 2024 Ram 2500 truck was stopped facing northbound on Cimarron, south of Gomer, in the left travel lane for the posted stop sign. After yielding, the Ram truck entered the intersection, traveling northbound. A violent collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan sedan failed to obey the posted stop sign and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed. The front of the Nissan sedan collided with the left side of the Ram truck.”

The driver of the Ram truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to UMC. The driver of the Ram truck did not display signs of impairment.

The driver’s death marked the 68th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.