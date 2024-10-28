Relative, fundraiser identify victims of fire that claimed four lives

The fire claimed the lives of a father, his two little girls and his brother, according to the GoFundMe page and a relative.

The remains of a charred house are seen after an early morning fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A GoFundMe page in support of the Adem family is seen in a screenshot. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page and a relative have identified the victims of a fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley that claimed the lives of two adults and two children last week.

Just before 4:10 a.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to 8332 Langhorne Creek Street, near the area of West Windmill Lane and South Jones Boulevard.

The victims were Abraham Adem, his brother Abdul Adem and Abdul Adem’s children Anaya and Aliyah, according to the fundraiser, which had raised over $82,000 Monday morning.

In a brief phone interview, Awet Adem, a brother of Abdul who was not in the house at the time of the fire, gave the Review-Journal different spellings for some of the victims.

He said those who died were his brothers Ibrahim Adem and Abdul Adem, as well as Abdul Adem’s children Anaya and Aaliayh. Aaliayh had just turned six on October 16, he said, and Anaya would have turned eight in November.

Adem declined to provide his brothers’ ages.

Authorities said a mother and child jumped from a third floor window and were hospitalized.

Awet Adem and the fundraiser identified Senait and Amani Adem as the mother and child who escaped.

Adem said he and his brothers immigrated from Africa in the early 1990s with their mother to have better lives. Their father died when they were young, he said.

“Now, Senait and her surviving child face the unimaginable task of mourning their beloved family while needing to rebuild their lives from scratch,” the fundraiser said. “Their home, which held cherished memories of a family now lost, is uninhabitable and beyond repair.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

