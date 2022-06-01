90°F
Rockfall cleared on road west of tunnel at Zion National Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2022 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2022 - 5:40 pm
A rock slide Wednesday that closed a highway through Zion National Park has been cleared.

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway was closed because of a rockfall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

The road was reopened around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from Zion National Park.

No vehicles were damaged and there were no injuries. The incident did not affect the road to Zion Canyon.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

