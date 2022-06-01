Rockfall cleared on road west of tunnel at Zion National Park

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway was closed Wednesday afternoon because of a rockfall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(National Park Service)

A rock slide Wednesday that closed a highway through Zion National Park has been cleared.

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway was closed because of a rockfall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is open through Zion National Park. NPS maintenance staff cleared a rockslide on the west side of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 2, 2022

The road was reopened around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from Zion National Park.

No vehicles were damaged and there were no injuries. The incident did not affect the road to Zion Canyon.

