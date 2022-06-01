Rockfall cleared on road west of tunnel at Zion National Park
The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway was closed Wednesday afternoon because of a rockfall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.
A rock slide Wednesday that closed a highway through Zion National Park has been cleared.
The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is open through Zion National Park.
NPS maintenance staff cleared a rockslide on the west side of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel.
— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 2, 2022
The road was reopened around 5 p.m., according to a tweet from Zion National Park.
No vehicles were damaged and there were no injuries. The incident did not affect the road to Zion Canyon.
