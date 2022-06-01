Rockfall closes road west of tunnel at Zion National Park

The road will remain closed as maintenance workers remove rock and assess the condition of the road.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(National Park Service)

A rock slide Wednesday has temporarily closed a highway through Zion National Park.

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed because of a rockfall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

The road will remain closed as maintenance workers remove rock and assess the condition of the road. The National Park Service said in a news release that it will reopen the road as soon as it is safe. The rest of the park remains open.

No vehicles were damaged and there were no injuries. The incident did not affect the road to Zion Canyon.

Visitors can access the park using the shuttle system. Shuttles leave from the park’s South Entrance at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center in Springdale, Utah. Visitors traveling from east of Zion should follow alternate routes to arrive at the park’s South Entrance.

Check Zion National Park’s website to see alerts about the status of the road, and follow us on social media to learn more about the ongoing work.

