Sophomore represents Sierra Vista at Chicago-area quiz bowl

Roy Margallo of Liberty High School, from left, Moses Damena of Sierra Vista High School and Eshaan Vakil of Clark High School pose in front of the National Academic Quiz Tournaments player check-in sign at the Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Ill. (Joyen Vakil)

Sierra Vista High School sophomore Moses Damena represented his school in the quiz bowl Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois.

Club adviser David Jurvelin, who was at the April 7 tournament, said Moses’ run ended in the first round of elimination matches, and his final placement depends on several factors the tournament calculates. His results were not posted as of Wednesday and will appear at bit.ly/2I9sPsl.

Moses, 15, started in the quiz bowl club at Sierra Vista this year, but his advisers said he has displayed more talent and interest in academics than “the typical player.”

“There are a lot of different kids with a lot of different interests,” Jurvelin said, adding, “For academic kids who like school and are academically interested, this gives them a chance to display what they have learned. And it is an opportunity for a different kind of kid to represent school.”

As for Moses, Jurvelin said he “knows his current events, his geography, history. He … has an interest in what is going on in the world.”

Moses said his favorite books are comic books, but he remembers reading a lot of science books as a child. He said he thinks they helped him with science questions in quiz bowl.

Moses said he was “very humbled” to be in the tournament.

“I didn’t expect to get this far,” he said.

The other Sierra Vista quiz bowl adviser, Charlcie Holguin, described Moses as “just brilliant.”

“He is a great kid,” Holguin said. “It is so nice to have him get rewarded in this way.”

Along with the individual competition, quiz bowl students at Sierra Vista participate in team competitions at the city and state levels. This year the team had four students, Jurvelin said.

To prepare, Jurvelin said, the advisers start by getting students used to tournament style and rules. They then start with easy play and questions that gradually get more difficult and obscure.

Two students from Liberty High School and one from Clark High School also qualified for the tournament, according to a news release from West End Strategy Team.

