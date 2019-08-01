Southwest Las Vegas residents deal with flooding aftermath

Residents in a southwest valley neighborhood had to deal with floodwaters up to 2 feet deep after more than an inch of rain fell in the area on Wednesday.

Streets remain flooded in Mountain's Edge in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, after rain on Wednesday. (Dana Muñoz)

A southwest valley resident, right, tries to move her car out of floodwaters on West Fitzwilliam Avenue near South Fort Apache Road on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jonathan Smedley runs through floodwaters with broken tree limbs to help his neighbors build a makeshift wall to divert the water from reaching their home at the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nearly three feet of floodwaters fill the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue near South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jonathan Smedley, left, and son Cameron watch floodwaters flow past their home on West Fitzwilliam Avenue near South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southwest valley residents try to redirect floodwaters with their trucks and wooden boards at the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Southerton Street in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A vehicle is stuck in floodwaters at the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southwest valley residents watch floodwaters flow past their homes near the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two vehicles are stuck in nearly three feet of floodwaters near the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A southwest valley resident tries to cross floodwaters nearing three feet deep at the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southwest valley streets are flooded early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jonathan Smedley, right, helps his neighbors build a makeshift wall to divert floodwaters from their home at the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Floodwaters flow past vehicles and homes on West Fitzwilliam Avenue near South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nearly three feet of floodwaters fill the intersection of West Fitzwilliam Avenue and South Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley early Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Residents of the far southwest portion of Mountain’s Edge, a Las Vegas neighborhood, had to deal with floodwaters up to 2 feet deep after more than an inch of rain fell in the area on Wednesday.

They were still dealing with the aftermath of the overflow early Thursday, with water flowing across streets and into residential complexes.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for the area near South Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads, which saw 1.10 inches of rain.

According to the weather service, an areal flood warning is “normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.”

Such flooding could last up to six hours, it said.

The weather service also said in a tweet that draining water from Wednesday afternoon storms breached a barrier along Fort Apache and Gomer roads, but the Clark County Regional Flood Control disputed the claim Thursday morning, saying on Twitter that “the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin did NOT breach.”

“It has a depth of 39 feet,” the tweet continued. “Peak water level yesterday at 3:55 p.m. was 4.73 feet. Basins capture water and discharge at a slower rate.”