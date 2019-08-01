Southwest Las Vegas residents deal with flooding aftermath
Residents in a southwest valley neighborhood had to deal with floodwaters up to 2 feet deep after more than an inch of rain fell in the area on Wednesday.
Residents of the far southwest portion of Mountain’s Edge, a Las Vegas neighborhood, had to deal with floodwaters up to 2 feet deep after more than an inch of rain fell in the area on Wednesday.
They were still dealing with the aftermath of the overflow early Thursday, with water flowing across streets and into residential complexes.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for the area near South Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads, which saw 1.10 inches of rain.
According to the weather service, an areal flood warning is “normally issued for flooding that develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall. This results in a gradual ponding or buildup of water in low-lying, flood prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.”
Such flooding could last up to six hours, it said.
The weather service also said in a tweet that draining water from Wednesday afternoon storms breached a barrier along Fort Apache and Gomer roads, but the Clark County Regional Flood Control disputed the claim Thursday morning, saying on Twitter that “the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin did NOT breach.”
“It has a depth of 39 feet,” the tweet continued. “Peak water level yesterday at 3:55 p.m. was 4.73 feet. Basins capture water and discharge at a slower rate.”