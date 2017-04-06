ad-fullscreen
Southwest valley apartment complex fire is under investigation

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2017 - 7:12 pm
 

Four adults and two children were displaced by a southwest valley apartment complex fire Wednesday evening.

The Fire Department received multiple calls about 4:50 p.m. reporting a fire at the Sedona Apartments, 9000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near East Pebble Road. One person was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Arriving fire crews were met with flames in a first-floor apartment unit. An “aggressive offensive attack” controlled the main fire, but the flames extended up to an exterior wall onto the second floor, the department said.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Haydu said in a statement Wednesday the American Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the blaze.

What started the fire, which caused $100,000 in damages, is under investigation.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

