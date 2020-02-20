61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Southwest

Spring Valley High students rally around teacher battling cancer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2020 - 4:56 pm
 

Jose Israel Ramirez Gamez is passionate about wanting to boost Spring Valley High School’s graduation rate.

So passionate that Gamez, who was told by an oncologist in December he might have six to nine months to live, emailed the school principal from the hospital asking if there was any work he could do. The answer: No. Rest and take care of yourself.

Gamez is battling a rare, aggressive form of adrenal cancer that affects only about one person in a million.

Spring Valley High seniors Ferhad Alic, 17, and Jose Urrutia-Lopez, 18, created a GoFundMe page in early January to help their teacher and his family with medical bills. As of Feb. 18, they’d raised $13,841 — from 316 donors — toward a $20,000 goal.

Students initiated the effort, which “evolved from their own passion and caring,” said Tam Larnerd, principal of the southwest Las Vegas school. “It’s just very heartening to see that kids are taking it upon themselves to help someone who has made a difference in their lives.”

The GoFundMe page is full of comments from current and past students — from Spring Valley High and Ánimo Leadership Charter High School in Inglewood, California, where Gamez taught — about how Gamez has affected them.

Gamez has been teaching for about 15 years — eight of those at Spring Valley High. He teaches one section of math and spends the rest of his day as the school’s graduation advocate.

Following a weeklong hospital stay in January, he hasn’t yet been able to return to teaching. And he was hospitalized again on and off in February.

“I definitely want to thank God for the opportunity to be around,” Gamez told the Review-Journal on Feb. 7 by phone from Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Gamez said that despite his ordeal, “I’m very thankful to find out that students care about their teachers.”

‘Speaking from experience’

Alic and Urrutia-Lopez — who created the GoFundMe page — are both soccer players. Gamez was their coach, but he had to give up the position last year when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“He always checked up on us after that,” Alic said, adding that Gamez shares advice and life experiences. “He’s always been there for us.”

Alic described Gamez as a genuine, honest person who is “very helpful for all of his students.”

He said Gamez truly cares about students — especially those who are struggling academically or are from an immigrant background. “He’s so positive every day. He always motivates us to get better grades.”

Gamez shares his story with students and how he didn’t have the same opportunities they do. He said he tells them, “‘I’m speaking from experience. If I can do it, you guys can also do it.’”

It’s a message that resonates with Spring Valley High’s student body, where nearly 35 languages are represented.

Gamez came to the United States by himself as a 16-year-old. He experienced homelessness and washed dishes to make money. Eventually — after being pressured by his father — he went back to school and learned English, he said.

Alic said his teacher is a positive influence and has an inspiring story, adding, “We really love him and want to support him through a challenging time.”

Gamez said teaching is his passion. And when he talks about his life and the opportunity to be a teacher, he often uses the word “blessing.”

He’s married to his wife, Jacky, and has three sons: 1-year-old Max, 10-year-old Anton and 16-year-old Landen, who lives in California.

Family members in Mexico have also been calling him daily to make sure he’s OK and express how much they love him.

‘I can beat this’

Gamez was diagnosed with adrenal cancer 1 1/2 years ago.

“I have to be very special,” he said, to get this type of rare cancer. He told that to his oncologist and they laughed about it.

Gamez had two major surgeries, both in February 2019. The first one fell on his Anton’s birthday. They had planned to go to Disneyland.

He told Anton he wouldn’t be able to take him. His son’s response: “Yes, Dad, you’re going to get better,” Gamez recalls.

“He didn’t really care about Disneyland,” he said. “He just wanted me to be well and fine.”

During the first surgery — which lasted about four hours — the surgeon couldn’t proceed with removing Gamez’s tumor because it was up against a major artery and a cardiovascular doctor needed to be there.

The second surgery lasted about 11 hours, Gamez said, and he spent a couple of days after that in intensive care.

When he woke up, “the first face I saw there was (my) wife,” he said. “She’s always there for me.”

They held hands. “I felt so good,” Gamez said. “I felt like, ‘You know what? I can beat this.’”

He received radiation treatments over the summer. After more imaging tests, he was given the all-clear. No more cancer.

But in December, “that’s when I started feeling weird on the right-hand side on top of my kidney,” Gamez said. “I told my wife, ‘I just don’t feel right.’”

He found out in mid-December his tumor was back. His oncologist gave him a life expectancy of six to nine months.

“Right away, I said ‘No, that’s not going to be the case,’” Gamez said. He told the oncologist he wanted to fight it.

He asked what the next step would be. His oncologist told him it would be aggressive chemotherapy.

Gamez was in the midst of chemotherapy treatments when he spoke to the Review-Journal on Feb. 7.

“Things are going great,” he said. “It’s a good start. We have hope. We’re going to continue working as much as possible because this is a mental game I have to beat as well.”

But chemotherapy has been rough on his body, and an abnormal hemoglobin blood test result landed him back in the hospital. From his hospital bed on Feb. 7, Gamez said he was “sitting here” and “just trying to feel better.” And he was back in the hospital again later in February.

‘Like passion on steroids’

Gamez said he loves teaching, and helping students develop academically and socially.

He said students know he can be harsh on them and challenge them, but it’s because he cares.

“When you really care, I find, people will care about you,” he said.

As a teacher, Gamez helps teenagers think about math differently, Larnerd said, noting some students have told him they hated math until they had Gamez as a teacher.

“When you’re in his classroom, it’s like passion on steroids,” Larnerd said.

Gamez teaches one class period of math — college preparatory math — this school year. About 90 percent of his students are seniors. He said his goal is for students to enter college without having to take remedial math classes once they arrive.

And as Spring Valley High’s graduation advocate, Ramirez spends most of his days “trying to track down kids who’ve dropped out,” Larnerd said, including knocking on doors and talking with parents.

Gamez also helps students — particularly, seniors — who have a lot of remaining class credits to catch up on in order to graduate.

“For the most part, I’m very successful at it to bring kids back to school,” he said. “But there is failure, too. I have to tell you that, too. Sometimes, I don’t find where the kids are.”

But he pushes on, helping as many students as he can graduate and prepare for their future.

As for his battle with cancer, Gamez said it’s a learning experience. “It’s just one of the best lessons in life I’m going to go through.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo, invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senator Amy Klobuchar Interview with RJ Editorial Board
Sen. Klobuchar speaks with the Las Vegas Review Journal Editorial Board regarding key points to her campaign strategies for Nevada and for the country.
North Las Vegas school holds vigil for 2 children hit by pickup - VIDEO
Dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at a North Las Vegas school Saturday night on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Visible progress on Henderson community ice arena
Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Alpine Motel Apartment residents want belongings left behind in fire
District Judge Rob Bare began hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon to decide if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High School Alumni Association helps historic school - VIDEO
Rollie Gibbs, a 1954 graduate and president of the Las Vegas High School Alumni Association, talks about the school's history and his group's donation to help preserve what is now called Las Vegas Academy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CITYPAK distributes backpacks to homeless people in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The CITYPAK Project held a backpack distribution event at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire injures one at Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Anna Ramirez, a resident the Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, tells her experience of getting out of the building during a fire early Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Fire Department change of command ceremony - VIDEO
Outgoing Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell turns over command of the department to incoming Chief John Steinbeck during a ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
South Korea flight lands in Las Vegas after first diverted to L.A. - VIDEO
Three passengers aboard a Las Vegas-bound flight from Seoul were screened in Los Angeles after customs officials flagged them for traveling through China recently amid a global reaction to the coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police briefing about Excalibur fire
Las Vegas police say a sexual assault and hotel fire Wednesday morning at the Excalibur are connected. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus medical supplies sent to China from Las Vegas law office
Legal assistant Michelle Zhang, who has family in China working in hospitals affected by the coronavirus, talks about responding to requests for medical supplies during an interview at the law offices of Eric K. Chen in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Fire spokesman brief media on apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tim Szymanski updates news media about apartment fire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teens burglarize Summerlin home
Dr. Paul Wilkes’ Summerlin home was robbed while his realtor gave a group a tour during an open house on Sunday. The crime was captured on his home surveillance system.
Fire at Las Vegas Apartment
A fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More on the alleged Las Vegas sex doll brothel
RJ video anchor Renee Summerour interviews RJ reporter Max Michor about the latest details of the "Sex Doll Experience" establishment and his upcoming interview with the owner of The Studios. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dead in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police say one person died in a two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard just south of Sahara Avenue on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rollover crash closes intersection - VIDEO
A two-vehicle rollover crash at Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard is blocking the intersection Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review Journal)
2 dead, 1 critically injured in west valley crash - VIDEO
Two people died and one was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The latest on Circa project in Las Vegas
Renee Summerour sits with RJ reporter Rick Velotta about the Circa Hotel being building in Downtown in Las Vegas, its progress and what to expect once it's built.
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in RV fire in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas firefighters found a body after putting out a fire in a recreational vehicle parked next to a residence near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian Safety
Law enforcement and school officials sent a stern message to the community after 36 local students have been hit by vehicles during the 2019-2020 school year.
Homeless Census uses mobile app for "more robust" data - VIDEO
Michele Fuller-Hallauer, Clark County Social Services manager, said the use of a mobile app will result in a higher sampling and more robust data in counting homeless people. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Death penalty trial Lee's Discount Liquor robbery and killing
Day one of the death penalty trial of Ray Charles “Ray Ray” Brown, 26, who is accused of being the gunman in the April 2016 robbery and killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor store clerk.
Family of victim in DUI crash talk about their loved one - VIDEO
The family of Christopher Garcia speak about him after a court hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Garcia died in a Jan. 17 crash where the other driver, Ciera Brawer, is suspected of driving the wrong way and DUI. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST