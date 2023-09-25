Visitors could soon pay more to camp, hike at Death Valley
The National Park Service is proposing fee increases for several Death Valley National Park campsites and backcountry hiking permits for the first time in six years.
Death Valley has not changed campground fees since 2017. Approved fee increases could be enforced as soon as February, the park service said in a news release.
The park service said the fee increases would help fund maintenance, visitors services, educational programs and flood repairs for Scotty’s Castle and remodeling Dantes View.
Severe flood damage from Tropical Storm Hilary in August has left Death Valley closed for over a month. Scotty’s Castle, which was severely damaged by a 2015 flood and a 2021 fire, had its reopening pushed back to 2025 following Hilary.
The park expects to partially reopen on Oct. 15 with the reopening of its main highway, state Route 190.
The park service plans to increase or add fees for the following campsites and permits:
— Stovepipe Wells Campground: From $14 to $18 a night
— Furnace Creek Campground: From $22 to $30 a night
— Furnace Creek Campground RV Site: From $36 to $44 a night
— Texas Spring Campground: From $16 to $20 a night
— Mesquite Spring Campground: From $14 to $20 a night
— Sunset Campground: From $14 to $18 a night
— Backpacking permit for Cottonwood Canyon-Marble Canyon Hiking route: Now free with a $10 proposed permit fee
— Backcountry Roadsite Campsite at Echo Canyon Road, Hole in the Wall Road, Greenwater Valley Road, Cottonwood Canyon Road and Marble Canyon Road: Now free with a proposed $10 a night fee
The public can provide feedback on the proposed fee increases at parkplanning.nps.gov/deva11 until Oct. 25.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.