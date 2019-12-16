Woman, 67, identified as jaywalker killed in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police previously said the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz GLK350 in the southwestern valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 67-year-old woman who Las Vegas police have said was struck and killed by a car Friday evening while outside of a marked crosswalk has been identified.

Girmanesh Emam Sifre died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined. Her death was ruled an accident.

Police said Sifre was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz GLK350, driven by a 72-year-old woman, on South Jones Boulevard, south of West Robindale Road. Sifre was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

The Mercedes-Benz driver cooperated with police and was not suspected of impairment, police previously said.

