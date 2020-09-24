Zion National Park’s Emerald Pools Trail reopens

Ten years and $1.2 million later, the trail was restored following 2010 and 2016 storm damage.

An employee at Zion National Park examines a section of the Middle Emerald Pools Trail destroyed by a landslide in December 2010. (National Park Service)

The Emerald Pools Trail at Zion National Park in Utah has reopened, park officials announced Wednesday.

Ten years and $1.2 million later, the Middle Emerald Pools Trail was restored following 2010 and 2016 storm damage courtesy of several grants and contributions from the Zion Forever Project and National Park Foundation, according to a statement from the Zion National Park Forever Project.

Engineers, geologists and masons using hand tools fixed the 85-year-old trail, the statement said.

“Zion is truly a national treasure, deserving of our careful attention and stewardship,” George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation President and COO Lisa Eccles said in the statement. “It’s been a privilege for our Foundation to lead the effort to restore this important, historic trail system, which will ensure that millions more – now and for generations to come – can be enriched and inspired by Zion’s unparalleled majesty and beauty.”

