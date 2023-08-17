100°F
Local

Special T-shirts, $100K donation part of Raiders effort to help Maui victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 5:56 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2023 - 5:59 pm
The special T-shirts that the Las Vegas Raiders will wear for pregame wam-ups against the Rams ...
The special T-shirts that the Las Vegas Raiders will wear for pregame wam-ups against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The custom Raiders design will be available for purchase beginning Saturday at Raiders.com/shop. with 100 percent of net proceeds raised will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Resilience Fund. (Las Vegas Raiders)

The Las Vegas Raiders have started several efforts to help victims and survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires last week.

The Raiders Foundation will contribute $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation and Raiders employees will assemble care packages, according to a news release.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by the Maui wildfires, both in Hawaii and here in our community,” Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in the release. “We hope our efforts remind those affected that our hearts are with them and we are sending them strength and comfort.”

To visibly show support, Raiders players will wear a special “Ninth Island” T-shirt during warm-ups when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The custom Raiders design will be available for purchase beginning Saturday at Raiders.com/shop. with 100 percent of net proceeds raised will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Resilience Fund, where it will be directed to support the evolving needs within the community including food, shelter, and financial services.

Various Las Vegas restaurants, businesses, individuals and community organizations are raising and contributing money to the massive relief effort.

The death toll officially stood at 106 on Wednesday and was expected to rise and searches are expanding as more resources arrive.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

